Public warned not to trespass on railway during Flying Scotsman visit

Published: 2:48 PM September 28, 2021

The public are urged not to trespass on railways during the Flying Scotsman's visit next month - Credit: Ian McDonald

Rail lovers have been warned of the 'significant danger' of trespassing amid fears enthusiasts will want to get a closer look at the Flying Scotsman when it visits this week.

The Victorian steam engine will visit Mid Norfolk Railways (MNR) on Friday October 1 until Saturday October 16, and will be hauling passengers between Dereham station and Brick Kiln Junction, just north of Kimberley Park.

The railway will employ additional security staff in addition to the extensive CCTV that is installed at Dereham station and yard and have reminded people that encroaching on to the track is illegal.

The Flying Scotsman will be in Norfolk from Friday October 1 to Saturday October 16 - Credit: Ian McDonald

George Saville, MNR’s General Manager said: “It is a criminal offence to trespass on all railway land including heritage railways.

"Safety is our number one priority and despite being limited to a 25 mph line speed, all railway engines have significant stopping distances.

"Members of the public who trespass on the railway therefore put themselves at significant danger.

You may also want to watch:

“Can I also ask the public to respect our neighbours property and ask that members of the public do not cross privately owned land unless they have the permission of the owners."