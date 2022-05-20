Dereham boss ignoring favourites tag ahead of cup final

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson is well aware of the pressure on his side as they prepare to face Mulbarton Wanderers in the Norfolk Senior Cup final.

The Magpies will go into the game as favourites after beating local rivals Fakenham Town in the semi-finals.

Dereham Town in action earlier this season against Tilbury - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham mounted a play-off push for most of their league campaign, but ultimately finished 10th in the Isthmian League North.

They have since been moved to the Northern League Midlands Division for the 2022/23 season.

Mulbarton, meanwhile, finished in fourth place in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, a step below, and defeated promoted Wroxham in their own semi-final.

Ashton Fox in action for Dereham Town - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Despite his team's apparent superiority, Gusterson insisted there was no complacency heading into Monday's showdown at Carrow Road.

"It will be a very tough game against a side who have enjoyed a very good season," he said.

"The pressure will be on us to get the win as we will be favourites, but we have to take that in our stride and prepare fully to get a result - and end the season on a high note.

"The game means a lot to everyone at the club, and that’s not lost on the management and players."