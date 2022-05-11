What's going to be happening on Dereham Day?
There promises to be something for everyone during Dereham Day.
Here is the full programme at Dereham Memorial Hall:
- 10am: Official opening by Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman
- 10.15am: Showcase from Rockavox choir, main hall
- 10.30am: Flower arranging demonstration with Dereham and District Flower Club, meeting room
- 11am: Showcase from Galaxy Twirlers, main hall
- 11.15am: Children's story time with Norfolk Library Service, meeting room
- 11.35am: 'Pop in for Poetry', meeting room
- 11.45am: Prize bingo with Meeting Point, main hall
- 12.20pm: Children's story time with Norfolk Library Service, meeting room
- 12.45pm: Comic monologues with John Warner of U3A, meeting room
- 1pm: Showcase with Busybodies, main hall
- 1.30pm: 'Signalong' with JDT, meeting room
- 2pm: Extracts from Matilda with Limelight Theatre Company, main hall
- 2.15pm: 'Talking the Blues' with Norfolk Blues Society, meeting room
- 3pm: Modern jive taster with Footloose, meeting room
- 3.15pm: Dereham Town Band perform, main hall
- 4pm: Close
- 7.30pm: Friends of Norfolk Dialect perform, main hall