What's going to be happening on Dereham Day?

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:35 PM May 11, 2022
The cast of the Friends of Norfolk Dialect perform their pantomime Dick Whittington and his Ow' Cat

Friends of Norfolk Dialect are set to perform on Dereham Day - Credit: Archant

There promises to be something for everyone during Dereham Day

Here is the full programme at Dereham Memorial Hall:

  • 10am: Official opening by Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman
  • 10.15am: Showcase from Rockavox choir, main hall
  • 10.30am: Flower arranging demonstration with Dereham and District Flower Club, meeting room
  • 11am: Showcase from Galaxy Twirlers, main hall
  • 11.15am: Children's story time with Norfolk Library Service, meeting room
  • 11.35am: 'Pop in for Poetry', meeting room
  • 11.45am: Prize bingo with Meeting Point, main hall
  • 12.20pm: Children's story time with Norfolk Library Service, meeting room
  • 12.45pm: Comic monologues with John Warner of U3A, meeting room
  • 1pm: Showcase with Busybodies, main hall
  • 1.30pm: 'Signalong' with JDT, meeting room
  • 2pm: Extracts from Matilda with Limelight Theatre Company, main hall
  • 2.15pm: 'Talking the Blues' with Norfolk Blues Society, meeting room
  • 3pm: Modern jive taster with Footloose, meeting room
  • 3.15pm: Dereham Town Band perform, main hall
  • 4pm: Close
  • 7.30pm: Friends of Norfolk Dialect perform, main hall
