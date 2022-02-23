Headliners announced for Dereham Blues Festival 2022
- Credit: Colin Collis
The headline acts for the return of Dereham Blues Festival have been revealed.
After a two-year break amid the coronavirus pandemic, the popular event will be back this summer.
The weekend of festivities, which attracts thousands of blues enthusiasts to mid Norfolk, will run from July 6 to 10.
And now a pair of top blues acts have been announced as headliners for the opening concert at Dereham Memorial Hall.
The first is When Rivers Meet, led by husband and wife Aaron and Grace Bond who hail from Essex but met in Downham Market.
Last year they won four gongs at the UKBlues Awards, including band of the year and album of the year.
Also headlining will be Kyla Brox, whose raw talent has seen her described as “the finest female blues singer of her generation”.
She was voted as best female vocalist at the European Blues Awards for 2019.
For tickets, on sale from Tuesday, March 1, visit ticketsource.co.uk/fodmh/t-dyprgq. All previous opening nights have been sell-out shows, so fans are being advised to buy early to avoid disappointment.
Festival chairman Harry Collins said: "It is so good to be back this year. Even better that the bands, venues, organisers and sponsors are all so willing to continue to support the festival.
"It is testament to everyone’s commitment to this unique and special free-to-attend festival that this year’s event looks like it is going to be just as good as ever.
"I am really looking forward to what is going to be a wonderful experience."
Festival organisers would like to thank the Friends of Dereham Memorial Hall for putting on the opening concert and their continued support of the Dereham Blues Festival.